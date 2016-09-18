Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday alleged that the forces inimical to BJP have indulged in disinformation campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding attacks on Dalits. Addressing the State executive committee meeting of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha here, she said, “The politically-motivated slanderous campaign being conducted with ulterior motive shows the frustration and desperate mindset of these elements that have developed vested interests on issues pertaining to Dalits.”

