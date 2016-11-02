Expressing concern over the recent suicide attempts by three employees of German auto component major Bosch Ltd., the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that he will take up the cause of the agitating workers.

He told presspersons on Tuesday that 263 retrenched workers and 650 on-job trainees, who were removed from service, were staging protests for the past 440 days. They were feeling frustrated, he added. “The families of the workers are facing serious problems,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said that he had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister for Industries R.V. Deshpande and Minister for Labour Santosh Lad.

He said that the party would consider supporting the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, if he contests the bypolls to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate.