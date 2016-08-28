Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will resume his campaign against the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project being executed by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) after August 30.

He said that a case related to the project will come up for hearing on August 29, which is when the government would make its stand clear.

Seeking an explanation from the government on the fate of the House Committee constituted a year ago to look into the alleged irregularities in the project, Mr. Gowda sought an explanation for the delay in submitting the report.