Deve Gowda in the limelight

The former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, seems to have walked away with a good chunk of credit for the Centre’s changed stance that the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to direct it to form the Cauvery Management Board.

Both the Houses of the State legislature on Monday hailed the 84-year-old for the pressure brought on the Centre to respond positively by staging an indefinite fast on Saturday. “I advised him to not fast at his age, but he insisted and kept in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build pressure on the Centre. It shows his concern,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The legislature corridors were abuzz with leaders discussing the possible political impact of the Janata Dal (Secular) joining hands with the Congress on the Cauvery issue. The BJP leaders too did not lag in taking credit for the Centre’s changed stance and pointed out that this had happened after their leaders requested Mr. Modi to intervene in the matter.

CM praises Modi

Eventually, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has all along been critical of Mr. Modi, acknowledged the contribution of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers hailing from Karnataka, and all legislators and leaders who contributed to making the Centre change its position.