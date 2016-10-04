Cities » Bengaluru

BENGALURU, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:38 IST

Deve Gowda in the limelight

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

The former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, seems to have walked away with a good chunk of credit for the Centre’s changed stance that the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to direct it to form the Cauvery Management Board.

Both the Houses of the State legislature on Monday hailed the 84-year-old for the pressure brought on the Centre to respond positively by staging an indefinite fast on Saturday. “I advised him to not fast at his age, but he insisted and kept in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build pressure on the Centre. It shows his concern,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The legislature corridors were abuzz with leaders discussing the possible political impact of the Janata Dal (Secular) joining hands with the Congress on the Cauvery issue. The BJP leaders too did not lag in taking credit for the Centre’s changed stance and pointed out that this had happened after their leaders requested Mr. Modi to intervene in the matter.

CM praises Modi

Eventually, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has all along been critical of Mr. Modi, acknowledged the contribution of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers hailing from Karnataka, and all legislators and leaders who contributed to making the Centre change its position.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Spurt in dengue, chikungunya cases in Bengaluru

France confers knighthood on elephant researcher

Yusuf Arakkal passes away

KSRTC to reduce buses to Mysuru for Dasara

Research scientist held in drug crackdown

Alliance University students in a fix

KRV leader held for role in protests

When rejuvenation project almost destroys a lake

IISconnect sees a flurry of ideas

#Whatsyourissue: Tertiary hospitals in city overburdened


Mangaluru

This bridge has been game changer for Sasihithlu

Fight cow slaughter legally: RSS leader

JD(S) announces candidate for 2018 Assembly election in Dakshina Kannada

Veterinary college slated to come up at Koila village in Puttur taluk

650 houses in Perabe have solar lights now

Karnataka

Karnataka starts releasing water from KRS dam

SC can’t intervene, says Centre

30 days required to inspect Cauvery basin: Centre

Announce decision in 15 days or face agitation: Samiti

‘Centre, State should focus on development of districts’

State approves plan for Bidar city


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Head constable found hanging

A head constable of police attached to the Kencharlahalli police station in Chintamani taluk of Chickballapur district, was found hanging f... »