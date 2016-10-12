Teacher of a noted college alerted State Government’s High Powered Committee on Tobacco Control

Recently, a teacher of a noted city college informed the State government’s High Powered Committee on Tobacco Control that students are using e-cigarettes. She was concerned after finding that her son, an 18-year-old student, is a user.

Although the son did not deny using e-cigarettes, he told his teacher-mother that it is not harmful as it is not smoking but vaping.

A teacher of a school expressed her concerns after finding girls in her class vaping during the lunch break.

Recent review

During a recent review of enforcement on the ban on sale (including online), manufacture, distribution, trade, import and advertisement of e-cigarettes in Mangaluru, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) learnt from enforcement officials that teens had devised new ways to turn e-cigarettes into devices for consuming e-drugs.

Worried about the new trend, KSCPCR chairperson Kripa Amar Alva shot off a letter to State Drugs Controller B.T. Khanapure on September 23 to step up enforcement of the ban and also ensure that school authorities and parents take cognisance of the new trends and be vigilant to prevent their children falling for such addictions. “A strong monitoring mechanism needs to be in force to contain this deadly menace,” she wrote.

Teachers unaware

U.S. Vishal Rao, member of the High Powered Committee on Tobacco Control, said the teachers, who alerted him, were not aware of the new trend. “While online sales have stopped, e-cigarettes are easily available in petty shops, fancy stores, provision stores and even bakeries in certain areas such as Tannery road, D.J. Halli, Ramamurthynagar, Koramangala and around certain educational institutions in Mangaluru and Manipal, which are under constant vigilance,” he said, adding that some students said they are using it for ‘creative thinking’.

Pointing out that most parents were unaware of the new trend, Dr. Rao said, “We need to ensure that any sale or use of e-cigarettes, its parts and components in any shape or size of cartridges containing nicotine is reported immediately.”

Registering complaints

Anyone who notices illegal trade of e-cigarettes or any other form of tobacco in the vicinity of educational institutions can register a complaint on the citizens’ portal of the government’s website cotpa.kar.nic.in, he added.