Kannada film industry is set for the second round of confrontation with stars who are hogging the limelight in reality shows on TV channels. They argue that participation of stars in reality shows affects box office collections.

Actors Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Rachita Ram, V. Ravichandran, Priyamani, Ramesh Arvind, Ganesh, and Vijaya Raghavendra, and director Harsha are part of reality shows in entertainment channels. A decision was taken by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) recently to appeal to the stars against taking part in reality shows. On Saturday, producers and distributors, led by KFCC president Sa.Ra. Govindu staged a dharna outside Innovative Film City, near Bidadi, where actor Sudeep is shooting for reality show Big Boss . According to producers , Big Boss has become a “major threat” for films due for release in the coming days. Mr. Govindu argued that people were hooked to entertainment channels in the evenings because of the presence of stars in the shows. “This has led to a decrease in the number of people coming to theatres,” he said. He, however, that the KFCC was “not pressurising them but just requesting them” in the interest of the film industry.

Some of the producers even urged the entertainment channels to telecast Big Boss show after 10 p.m. and not to repeat the programme. There were protests last year too over the same issue.

Jaggesh differs

While none of stars was ready to comment on the issue, actor Jaggesh in a tweet asserted that stars should be given the freedom to work wherever they want.

“Whom does this protest really help? Does it help the industry, producers, distributors or artistes? An artiste is a public figure and he will work where ever he gets an opportunity,” he tweeted. Pointing out that some of the artistes were struggling for opportunities in films, Mr. Jaggesh said, “TV shows have provided such artistes an opportunity to survive.”