ENCROACHMENT CLEARANCE

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Tuesday continued with the encroachment clearance drive along three drain stretches in Kaveripura, Srinivasapura, Jakkur and Myadarahalli (Dasarahalli zone). The work on clearing the encroachments in these areas had began on Monday.

Natesh Babu, executive engineer, who led the encroachment clearance drive in Kaveripura said, “Following Monday’s demolition of two industrial sheds, officials on Tuesday continued with the demolition work on two other sheds and reclaimed a total of four empty plots on a 600-metre-long storm-water drain in the Vrushabhavathi valley.”

In Dasarahalli zone, where the encroachment clearance drive is on for over two weeks now, officials recovered a total of 14 empty plots that were encroaching a 1,100-metre-long stretch of drain in Myadarahalli.

Five empty plots were reclaimed in Srinivasapura of Jakkur.