Dalit Dhwani Rakshana Vedike has urged the government to appoint Mulbagal station sub inspector Dayanand as PSI of newly formed Mulbagal Rural station.

The organisation office bearers submitted a memorandum to Additional Superintendent of Police M. Rajiv in this connection on Wednesday.

Dalit Dhwani Rakshana Samiti district president N.M. Kumar, working president R. Shankarappa were present.