Report by House Committee on tank bed encroachments lists at least 144 religious structures on lake land

Nearly 90 acres of tank and lake bed land in and around the city have been ‘encroached’ by places of worship or cemeteries.

The Hindu analysed over 350 pages of the lake encroachment list published by the House Committee on tank bed encroachments. The list was published based on details given by revenue officials and Directorate of Survey, Settlement and Land Records. In all hoblis (taluk divisions), a consistent feature is the presence of small religious structures and cemeteries on lake beds.

The report lists at least 144 religious structures (temples, mosques, churches and other religious bodies) on lake land. In all, nearly 35 acres have been ‘encroached’. These include both government and private temples: with individual encroachments stretching from a few guntas to up to 3 acres. The analysis shows that 47 per cent of the religious structures come under the State government while the rest are run by private managements or trusts.

Bengaluru North – which includes erstwhile lakes such as Siddapura, Neelasandra – has recorded the maximum number of ‘encroachments’ — 9.6 acres by 13 religious structures. At Kacharakanahalli – where a lake completely disappeared over the decades – a 5.20 acre temple is listed as the largest ‘encroacher’ by the report.

Many of these temples are on the bed of ‘live’ lakes. At Sarakki, while houses was demolished, 15 temples were not. At Somasundarapalya lake, an outlet is blocked by a temple. Lake activists and officials have called it a ‘ticking’ time bomb as both lakes are at risk of overflowing if the obstructions are not cleared.

An official said that they can be cleared legally as two Supreme Court orders iterated that no illegal construction can be allowed. While in 2009, the SC had ruled that unauthorised religious structures cannot be allowed on public places; in 2016, it reiterated the order and pulled up State governments for not razing illegal religious structures.

However, these orders are rarely followed, as revenue officials said ‘religious sensitivities’ need to be kept in mind.

Cemeteries

Cemeteries, rudrabhoomis and memorials have become a near consistent feature in the report on encroachments in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. The Hindu ’s tally of portions marked as cemeteries – some of them have been marked as private too – show a staggering 54.13 acres of encroachment in 117 instances. The report shows that in rural areas, gram panchayats and district administration have a tendency to mark the banks of lakes as cemeteries. For instance, in and around Doddaballapur town, a staggering 7.9 acres have been turned into cemeteries.