Though the monsoon got off to a strong start in June and July – with lakes overflowing and many areas inundated – it has since petered out. Currently, the city is seeing a deficit of over 100 mm of rainfall.

In June and July, Bengaluru received more than 400mm of rainfall – double the average of 220mm for the period. The heavy rains had wiped off the deficit due to a poor pre-monsoon in the city.

But August and September saw just 116 mm of rainfall, a fraction of the 360 mm the city ‘normally’ sees; and the first two weeks of October have seen mere drizzles. The mean for October is 138mm, but just 13mm has been recorded so far.

With the city normally getting over 920mm of rainfall, 2016 may end with a significant shortfall. This may further aggravate the water crisis over the summer when groundwater may dip further in areas not serviced by piped water.

However, researcher T.V. Ramachandra believes that if flood waters is managed well and lakes are filled to their storage capacity, the city can manage it's drinking water needs just through rains and treatment of sewage.

Despite the presence of dark clouds, the outlook may not be one of heavy rains. The past two days has seen the city get barely 15mm of rain while the IMD says the city will continue to see generally cloudy skies but just ‘one or two’ spells of rain.