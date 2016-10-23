The Revenue Department on Saturday marked 27 properties — several residences and empty plots, including actor Darshan’s house — at Ideal Homes Layout in R.R. Nagar as government property and served eviction notice to property owners. Bengaluru (Urban) district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner V. Shankar, put up boards at these properties stating that they belonged to the government. “In all, there are 69 properties in Ideal Homes Layout, which, our investigation has concluded, have encroached upon 7 acres and 31 gunats of government kharab land. After we served notices, S.S. Hospital and owners of 41 other properties managed to get an interim stay order from the High Court. So we are acting against only those 27 properties on which there is no stay order,” said Mr. Shankar.

Shivakumar, tahsildar, Bengaluru South, said three civic amenity sites, 15 empty plots, eight houses and a park were declared government property.

“Actor Darshan has not approached the court and hence we have painted on the house, declaring it a government property,” he said, and added that all the property owners were served eviction notice and given 15 days’ time.

“If they do not vacate by then, we will be forced to vacate the properties by force and take possession,” he said.

