Kannada film actor Darshan on Monday moved the High Court questioning the notice issued by the district administration threatening to evict him from his property at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar on the allegation that he had encroached upon a property belonging to the government.

The authorities had issued notices to several residents of Ideal Homes Layout on September 28 ,2016 asking them to show documentary proof regarding their possession of the property failing which they would be evicted from the property. Darshan was one among those who were served with such notices. His petition is likley to come up for hearing on Tuesday.