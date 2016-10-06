Actor Darshan was among those who have filed their reply to the notices issued to property owners, who are suspected to have encroached upon government land in the city.

Wednesday was the last day to do so. The district administration issued notices to the owners of 69 structures that allegedly encroached upon government ( kharab) land at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The officials said that the actor’s family had denied the allegations of encroachment.

The notices were issued after the Joint Director, Land Records, determined after a survey that seven acres and 31 guntas of kharab land had been encroached upon in the layout.