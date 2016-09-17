Dairy and poultry sectors are also affected owing to the disruption of transport services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Milk is supplied from Erode to hotels in the city, apart from two major private diaries Nilgiris and Arokya. A Nilgiris diary official said the situation had turned so bad owing to shortage of milk supply from Tamil Nadu that they had closed 30 Nilgiris outlets in Bengaluru for three days.

The poultry sector in the Old Mysuru region has also been affected. Small eggs and poultry are supplied from Mysuru to parts of Tamil Nadu. This has been stopped ever since trouble erupted between the two States over the Cauvery water sharing earlier this month.