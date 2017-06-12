Cycle Day pulls many to Cubbon Park

more-in

While Sunday mornings are lazy days for some, for many others, it is the perfect time to engage in sport, fitness, and community building activities. That was the scene at Cubbon Park on Cycle Day, an initiative by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport.

Organised by The Hindu in association with the Department of Horticulture, Cycle Day hosted a plethora of activities to keep the citizens fit, informed, and entertained.

The event kick-started with a 30-minute yoga warm-up followed by a high-energy Zumba session. Demira Tewari, 11, who likes to be called a young cycling champ, said, “As I usually do cycling, I was keen to attend this event. But the add-on zumba session made it an unforgettable experience.”

Cycles were provided on rent free of charge to promote cycling. Sheshagiri J.V., 60, who came with his family, happened to enthusiastically participate in the activities. “I thoroughly enjoyed the dancing exercises and I did cycling too. I definitely plan to come over next weekend,” he said.

An awareness session on giving way to ambulances was also conducted. Also, a skateboarding demonstration conducted by SportXS saw gravity defying stunts showcased by professional skateboarders.

To keep the young children engaged, there were snake-and-ladder and hula hoops. There was a reading zone by The Hindu for those looking forward to reading.