Freed of VVIP duties, collect Rs 65,000 by way of fines from violators

The public holiday on Wednesday proved to be lucrative for the Cubbon Park traffic police. Personnel, who would have otherwise been occupied with VVIP movements, decided to flag down traffic violators as they were relatively free. Within a few hours, they set a new record by booking the highest number of cases and collecting Rs 65,800.

“Usually, we are tied up with VVIP movements every day. But as it was a holiday, we were relatively free. We conducted checks at two points, Anil Kumble Circle and Kasturba Road junction,” a senior police officer said.

Motorists who were speeding on the empty stretch were caught unawares. Other violations included not wearing helmets, not using seat belts, jumping signals and rash and negligent driving.

Sub-Inspector Umesh R.U. said, “Traffic violations are on the rise in the city. If we crack the whip strictly every day, we will not only deter traffic violations, but also be saving lives in the long run.”