Citizens are coming up with apps to find ATMs that are operational.

One such initiative is operational in Whitefield

Bengaluru: With no end to the serpentine queues outside banks and most ATMs displaying ‘No cash’ boards, citizens are going online to find a quick fix for their cash crunch.

Numerous websites and apps have cropped up to aid those seeking ATMs that are dispensing cash. One such initiative is Mapshalli (atm.mapshalli.org), which was started by volunteers from Whitefield Rising. They have mapped over 540 ATMs across the city. The information about ATMs dispensing cash, which is fed into the website, is entirely crowd-sourced.

The initiative was programmed and developed by Shiv Shankar, a programmer with over 20 years of experience and currently the founder of a start-up. Working on the Google Maps platform, a team went around marking ATMs.

“We started developing the idea on Sunday. By Monday night, volunteers were out in Whitefield. The website has gone through 17 versions based on feedback. People in Delhi and Chennai have also started marking ATMs,” he said.

Currently, 1,400 people have used or created content on the website. The group is reaching out to bank managers to contribute information on cash availability in ATMs.

Other initiatives

The power of crowd-sourcing has seen Hiree, a company acquired by Quikr, to start CashNoCash.com, which offers real-time GPS based information on ATMs around a user’s location. “This is our team's effort to help the cause by using technology and knowledge of the crowd,” said Manjunath Talwar, co-founder of Hiree. There is a similar initiative by Mumbai-based Walnut, which is a financial management app.

Twitter is also doing its bit. @WeAreBangalore — a Twitter initiative which has more 13,700 followers — is exhorting its followers to tweet with the hashtag #OpenATMBlr if they come across functional ATMs. At the same time, various social media groups are promoting a more pan-India initiative #ATMNearYou, which highlights places where cash is being dispensed.