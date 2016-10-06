In a relief to a man accused under provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed the bar, imposed in the KCOCA for grant of anticipatory bail to the accused under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC), against him.

The court said that though the absolute stay of the Act or Section 22 (3), which bars the grant of anticipatory bail to those accused under KCOCA could not be granted, it made it clear that Section 22(3) shall not be treated as a bar as against Narayan in the event of he filing the application seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the Cr.PC.

Justice A.S. Bopanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Latha Narayan, wife of Mr. Narayan.

The petitioner complained that her husband, engaged in real estate business, had gone into hiding after newspaper reports indicated his alleged involvement in the leakage of II PU question papers. Provisions of KCOCA were invoked against him in the case and he appeared to be afraid of arrest in view of the bar on seeking anticipatory bail under KCOCA. The petitioner sought a direction from the court to declare the Section 22(3) as void and unconstitutional as it violated the fundamental rights and the human rights of an individual.

Contending that Section 22(3) of the KCOCA, enacted by the State Legislature, violated the fundamental rights under Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and Article 22 (Protection against arrest and detention in certain cases) guaranteed under the Constitution, the petition claimed that this provision also violated the Cr.PC, enacted by Parliament.

The KCOCA, the petitioner claimed, without any legal justification, had shut the applicability of Section 438 of the Cr.PC forcing persons alleged of offences under this law to undergo forcible imprisonment sans an opportunity to exercise the right available under Article 21 and 21 through Section 438 of the Cr. PC.