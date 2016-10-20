A 18-year-old girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Mahadevapura on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Rekha, a resident of Kaveri Nagar, and Madhu, who works as mechanic in a car showroom in the city.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo was in a relationship for the past one year and recently Rekha's parents got her engaged to another boy.

Rekha tried to persuade her family but in vain. Dejected, the duo took the extreme step, a police officer said.

The suicide came to light when few passers-by noticed the mutilated bodies lying on the railway track and informed the police.

The Railway police have taken up a case of unnatural death and investigations are on.