Terming the Supreme Court’s directive as the “most impractical, unscientific and grossly unfair” verdict, the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the government to immediately convene a session of the State legislature to discuss the pros and cons of the order.

In a statement here, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa demanded that the legislature session also discuss the impact of the order to constitute Water Management Board and the ways and means of ensuring supply of water for both drinking and irrigation purposes till the onset of the next monsoon.

He alleged that, “The origin of this disaster is the State government’s unilateral decision filed as an affidavit stating that it will release 10,000 cusecs of water.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy too demanded convening of a special legislature session. He also suggested that the government dissolve the Assembly to communicate “dissent” and inability to implement the order. “Don’t honour the court’s verdict, instead abide by the people’s directive,” he told the Congress government. The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has decided to react only after going through the court’s order.