Bengaluru

Control room flooded with test calls

The Pink Hoysalas and the Suraksha app were launched at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

Those who downloaded Suraksha app decided to test efficacy

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched 51 Pink Hoysalas and the ‘Suraksha’ mobile application for safety of women, the police control room was flooded with test calls by those who have downloaded the application.

The new patrol vehicles, which are in addition to the 221 existing Hoysalas, will handle complaints received through the ‘Suraksha’ app and police control room helpline (100). They will be in deployed in spots where women gather and will be the first to attend to women in distress.

“About 5,500 people have downloaded the application on the Android platform and over 200 in iOS,” said an officer attached to the Bengaluru police command centre.

Many decided to check if the app works, leading to a flood of calls to the control room.

“We attended to the calls and created awareness about the application and asked callers what improvements needs to be made. Some of them gave suggestions, which we will try to incorporate,” added the police officer.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2017 11:29:31 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/control-room-flooded-with-test-calls/article17911629.ece

© The Hindu