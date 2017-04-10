Control room flooded with test calls

The Pink Hoysalas and the Suraksha app were launched at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched 51 Pink Hoysalas and the ‘Suraksha’ mobile application for safety of women, the police control room was flooded with test calls by those who have downloaded the application.

The new patrol vehicles, which are in addition to the 221 existing Hoysalas, will handle complaints received through the ‘Suraksha’ app and police control room helpline (100). They will be in deployed in spots where women gather and will be the first to attend to women in distress.

“About 5,500 people have downloaded the application on the Android platform and over 200 in iOS,” said an officer attached to the Bengaluru police command centre.

Many decided to check if the app works, leading to a flood of calls to the control room.

“We attended to the calls and created awareness about the application and asked callers what improvements needs to be made. Some of them gave suggestions, which we will try to incorporate,” added the police officer.