They want to set up a club for themselves in the premises

BENGALURU: Legislators are making a renewed effort to take over Carlton House for establishing the Constitution Club. The committee set up to identify a location for the club has set its eyes on the heritage structure after rejecting the 2.3 acre plot adjacent to the chief minister’s residence ‘Anugraha’ where Group D employees’ quarters is situated.

This is a U-turn on the earlier view that the premises cannot be handed over for the club due to security concerns. Carlton House is spread across seven acres of prime land on Palace Road and houses the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Prior to this, the committee had considered Balabrooie Guest House off Raj Bhavan Road, but the plan was shelved due to stiff resistance from citizens.

It is learnt that members of the executive committee of Constitution Club want it in a prime location in the city, on the lines of Bangalore Club, Bowring Club, Century Club and the like.

Official sources in the State secretariat said Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar and a few other members of the committee strongly oppose the idea of setting up the club adjacent to Anugraha, as they felt it is not a prime location for a club meant for legislators.