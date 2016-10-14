With the Goa unit of the Congress opposing the talks over sharing of the Mahadayi waters with Karnataka, an all-party meeting convened on October 19 here is likely to witness a slugfest between the ruling party and the Opposition BJP.

Though leaders of all political parties had put up a united show on the Cauvery dispute, they seem to be divided on resolving the inter-State Mahadayi dispute.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the long-pending dispute has not gone well with the BJP leaders in the State.

The State unit of the BJP termed the Goa Congress’ opposition to talks as “a distinct sign of the Congress’ non-cooperative and adamant attitude in resolving the dispute.”

The BJP leaders criticised the State Congress leaders, including Mr. Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for not convincing their counterparts on the necessity of holding talks for resolving the dispute.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar, who was part of the BJP delegation that called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said on Thursday that Mr. Kharge should refrain from politicising the issue and seeking Mr. Modi’s intervention to resolve the dispute.

Mr. Shettar said, “Congress leaders have this habit of seeking the intervention of Mr. Modi in all disputes.” Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kharge should speak to Congress leaders of Goa and convince them the need to resolve the dispute through talks, he said.

Mr. Kharge is of the view that a meeting between equals [Chief Ministers] is unlikely to end the row and the Prime Minister should chair a meeting to find a solution to the dispute.

In a statement, BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa deplored Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly and former Chief Minister Pratap Singh Rane’s statement that “not a drop of water of Mahadayi must be released to Karnataka.”

Goa would go to polls early next year and the Opposition Congress there has been cashing in on the sentiments of the people by opposing the sharing of waters, the State BJP leaders alleged.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed the confidence that the meeting to be chaired by Mr. Fadnavis in Mumbai would have a positive outcome.

I am confident of a positive outcome after the talksSiddaramaiah,Chief Minister

The Goa Congress is showing a non-cooperative and adamant attitude in resolving the dispute

B.S. Yeddyurappa,BJP State unit president

Meeting between equals [Chief Ministers] is unlikely to end the row and the Prime Minister should intervene to find a solution

M. Mallikarjun Kharge,Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha

State Congress leaders should speak to their counterparts in Goa for an amicable settlement of the dispute

Jagadish Shettar,Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly