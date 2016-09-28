JD(S) is believed to have reservations about the frontrunner

There was hectic lobbying on Tuesday within the Congress and the JD (S) over selection of candidates for the mayoral elections scheduled on Wednesday.

On Monday, G. Padmavathi (56), a four-time councillor from Prakash Nagar ward was almost finalised as the party’s candidate despite Minister K.J. George and MLA N.A. Harris backing P. Sowmya Shivakumar (36), a two-time councillor from Shanti Nagar ward.

The scales tilted on Tuesday after JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is believed to have vetoed the candidature of G. Padmavathi, as she is a close supporter of Energy Minister and Vokkaliga strongman D.K. Shivakumar. Sowmya Shivakumar is believed to have sought support from Mr. Gowda.

However, sources said that the Congress is adamant on fielding Ms. Padmavathi. The formal announcement will be made on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, JD(S) is believed to have finalised M. Anand (53), councillor from Radhakrishna Temple Ward and floor leader of the party in the council, as its candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

Outgoing mayor’s claim

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor B.N. Manjunath Reddy on Tuesday claimed to be content with his tenure after having “solved the garbage crisis” in the city. He listed streamlining of BBMP accounts and retrieval of hypothecated BBMP properties as his other achievements. He regretted the failure to widen roads and table an audit report.

Vote count

BJP: 125

Congress: 112

JD(S): 23

Independents: 9

Total: 269