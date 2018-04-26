Congress slams Modi government’s job policy

more-in

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC in charge of communications, on Wednesday slammed the Modi government for floundering on its job policy and said India’s growth story on the global stage as a tech power was under a cloud.

Clamping down on H-4, H-1B and L1 visas by the U.S. would force many Bengaluru-based professionals in information technology to return to India, Mr. Surjewala said.

Indian professionals, who get 60% of all H-1B visas were the worst hit and about 7.5 lakh employees might consequently get deported after losing H-1B status. Under the newly approved H-1B visa, jobs for six top Indian IT companies — TCS, Infosys, HCL, L&T, Tech Mahidra, Mindtree — have gone down to 40% from 68%, he claimed. On April 4, 2018, US Citizen & Immigration Services decided to remove H-4 work permits for dependent spouses of the immigrants.

“Debilitating effect of this decision can be gauged from the fact that between October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 a total of 1.70 lakh H-4 visas were given to Indian spouses. “This will lead to forcible return of software professionals for want of survival on single income in U.S.,” the Congress leader claimed.

Under a cloud

Similarly, he said L1 Visas in U.S. for ‘Specialized Knowledge Professionals’ was under a cloud with rejection rate reaching 70% as the definition has been left to be adjudged at the mercy of Immigration officers. “Once again, Indians were the worst affected,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP must tell the reason for bartering India’s interests and compromising India’s position as ‘tech giant”. Mr. Modi should safeguard interest of Indians in the U.S. and thereby safeguard their jobs, Mr. Surjewala said.

Foreign policy

Ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to China, Mr. Surjewala also lashed out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and alleged that both ministers failed to confront China on creation of ‘full-fledged Chinese Military Complex’ in Doklam right up to 10 meters from Indian Army post.

Ministers failed to confront China on building of a new road South of Doklam plateau to provide easy access to China to ‘Jhamperi Ridge’ overlooking the ‘Siliguri Corridor’ that is strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ which is India’s gateway to the north east states, he alleged.