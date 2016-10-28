The jam was due to thousands of Congress activists and supporters converging on Palace Grounds on Thursday to celebrate G. Parameshwara completing six years as KPCC president.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Motorists were stuck on the road during peak morning rush

Motorists around Palace Road were caught in more than hour-long traffic snarls during peak commuting hours on Thursday morning on account of a rally by the ruling Congress party.

In November 2008, more than a lakh people made their way to the city for a ‘show of strength’ by the Janata Dal (Secular). Thousands of cars made their way through the four-lane Ballari Road in front of Palace Grounds. The ensuing traffic chaos – with reports of people being stuck on the stretch for over five hours – remains etched in the memory of Bengalureans. A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Karnataka High Court while the city police framed rules to curtail the size of rallies.

Cut to 2016, and no lessons seem to have been learnt. On Thursday, a similar show of strength by the ruling Congress party saw roads around Palace Grounds clogged for hours – particularly during peak hours in the morning. Traffic police expected nearly 15,000 people to gather at Gates 5 and 3 of Palace Grounds for the programme scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Apart from the crowd of people and cars, the movement of VVIP vehicles resulted in busy roads in the vicinity being blocked for a few minutes.

Despite advisories of traffic diversions, it was clear that vehicular movement come to a standstill on surrounding roads, too. “It took over 1.15 hours to cross the stretch, despite having taken a diversion before Mehkri Circle and going through R.T. Nagar. I was getting frustrated as I had to attend a meeting, and I was not aware of this rally,” said Aashna Fathima, a medical student.

Ambulance caught

Among the vehicles stuck was an ambulance headed towards Kumara Park carrying a man who reportedly convulsed on the road. Despite the siren blaring, it was stuck at Mehkri circle for more than five minutes, said officials.

If concerts aren't allowed at#PalaceGroundsbecause of traffic congestion, why are political rallies & weddings allowed?

Amulya Nagaraj

5km jam on Bellary Road. Longest I have seen in Blr…

Rajeshkumar