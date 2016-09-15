Mahalakshmi and Sujata of Congress were elected as president and vice president respectively of the Kolar City Municipal Council (CMC), grabbing both posts from Janata Dal (Secular), on Thursday.

Ms. Mahalakshmi and Ms. Sujata got 19 votes each, while their rivals Sakamma and Sana Taj of JD(S) got 16 votes each.

Assistant Commissioner and Returning Officer C.N. Manjunath conducted the election process.

The strength of the body is 35 members. MP K.H. Muniyappa and MLA Varthur Prakash also participated in the polling process. Though Congress enjoys six seats in the body, it succeeded in mustering support of five members from Mr. Prakash’s group and six independent councillors.

JD(S) has 17 members in the body and support of the lone CPI(M) member. Though it fell short of one member to garner majority support, it was confident of winning the posts, which it held in first term, encashing reported bickering in the Congress camp. However, the JD(S) suffered a setback, as two of its members abstained from the process.

Councillor Kashi Vishwanath, who was in jail in connection with a murder case, participated in the election with prior permission of the court.