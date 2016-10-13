Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday strongly protested the Goa unit of the Congress party’s opposition on sharing of the Mahadayi river waters with the State and blasted the State Congress leaders for not holding talks with the counterparts for resolving the dispute.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar said Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge should refrain from politicising the issue and seeking intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the Mahadayi water dispute between the three States. “It’s habit on the part of the Congress to seek Mr. Modi's intervention for resolving all disputes.” The Congress which ruled the country for 10 years (2004-14) had done nothing for resolving the dispute, he alleged.

Mr. Shettar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kharge should speak to the Congress leaders of Goa and convince them on the necessity of finding a solution to the inter-state row.

A meeting between three Chief Ministers on October 21 would provide a good platform for future negotiations. “The meeting will provide an environment for further talks. We have to look forward positively,” the BJP leader and former Chief Minister said.

Keeping an eye on next year’s Assembly elections, Congress Leader (Opposition) in the Goa Assembly and former chief minister Pratap Singh Rane has strongly opposed sharing of water with Karnataka.

A delegation of the BJP leaders met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday and explained the importance of resolving the dispute between the States.