Bengaluru, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 15:35 IST

Congress leader Srinivas Prasad submits resignation

  • Special Correspondent
Veteran Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad, who was dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet during the recent reshuffle, resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

Later addressing presspersons, Mr. Srinivas Prasad said he would soon resign from the Congress party’s primary membership too. “I was deeply hurt as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom I know for years, dropped me from the cabinet without even giving a hint. He should have listened to his conscience before doing so. I wanted a decent political retirement, but was dropped unceremoniously,” he said.

“Although leaders from both the BJP and JD(S) are in touch with me, I have not yet taken any decision. I will consult my friends, well-wishers and followers before taking a decision,” he said.

Alleging that the party is being controlled by a coterie comprising six leaders in the State, he said: “AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Digvijay Singh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, K.J. George and D.K. Shivakumar are having the last word.”

