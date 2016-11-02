The International Institute for Training & Research in Reproductive Health, Bengaluru, will be hosting the 6th edition of LIFE Conference from November 4 to 6 at Hotel Le Meridien. Around 700 delegates are expected to attend the forum for dissemination of expertise in the fields of high-risk pregnancy, fetal medicine and infertility. This year, a national faculty of over 80 doctors and seven international experts will be participating. The event will have a workshop on Oocyte cryopreservation and Ovarian Tissue Vitrification.

Padma Shri Kamini A. Rao, a pioneer in assisted reproduction and organising chairperson for the conference, said in a release, “We plan to showcase the recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of infertility and high-risk pregnancy.”