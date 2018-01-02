Commuters forced to shift from railways to road

more-in

Mini buses and tempo travellers make multiple trips from Hosur to Whitefield every day. Their patrons: erstwhile train commuters, who, tired of local trains always running late, have shifted to road travel. On an average, trains are delayed by 30 minutes every day, and sometimes, commuters find themselves waiting even for an hour.

Thousands of people commute from Hosur and other areas on the outskirts to the city centre every day with trains being a convenient mode of transport due to speed and affordability. However, train commuting is turning into an exasperating experience.

“Frequent delays are affecting our work. Most of us reach office late,” said Prakash Shigli, who travels from Baiyappanahalli to Mahadevapura every day. “Though the distance between the two places is not much, commute by road can take close to an hour during peak hours. But now, even trains are testing our patience,” he said, adding that close to 500 of his colleagues use local trains to reach office but most of them are late to work. “With so many industries and IT parks along the Baiyappanahalli, Whitefield and Hosur route, and so many employees depending on trains, I don’t understand why our problems are not being addressed.”

DEMU late too

Even additional trains have not been able to address the problem. The Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield train was launched in August last year. The DEMU is scheduled to leave Baiyappanahalli at 8.25 a.m. and start the return journey from Whitefield at 6.15 p.m. However, the train is late on most days. The delay is anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, commuters said.

Another commuter Ramesh K., who travels every day from Cantonment to Carmelaram railway station, has to wait for two hours sometimes. “The Dharmapuri Passenger train is perpetually late. All the city-bound trains are very unpredictable,” he said.

Sundara Vadivu, who travels from Hosur to Cantonment every day, has started taking buses. “I used to take either the Nagercoil Express or the Hosur-Yeshwantpur passenger train. Both reach Hosur 30 minutes after the scheduled time. In the evening, I was dependent on the Dharmapuri-bound train. That one is also always late. If it does come on time, it is stopped at Baiyappanahalli for over 30 minutes to allow crossing of other express trains,” she said.

Self-help through social media

With IRCTC updates on train timings unreliable, commuters have only each other to depend on. Many commuters are part of multiple WhatsApp and Telegram groups for updates on location of the trains.

Prakash Shigli is part of a Telegram group, which has over 500 members, mostly colleagues. “We have people taking the trains from different stations. If someone is at Majestic, he or she instantly sends an update about the status of the train on the group. We also give the platform number so that people can easily locate the train,” he said.

Commuters say that the live updates help them plan their departure from home. “It helps us avoid unnecessary wait at the station,” he added.

The timely information about delays also helps commuters make the choice of either travelling by train or by road.

Ramesh K., who is part of a WhatsApp group 'Train Friends', says, “We cannot depend on updates from IRCTC. So we created this group to share live updates on the location of trains.”

Poor infrastructure and delayed projects

The crux of the problem is the inadequate railway infrastructure, which includes the non-upgradation of signalling systems and no doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur line. This has crippled South Western Railway, preventing it from accommodating more trains.

While doubling of the line has not even been approved, SWR has been sitting on two signal upgradation projects for nearly five years. Indian Railways had sanctioned a ₹8 crore project to automate signalling on railway lines in the city in 2013-14 with a timeline of one year.

However, RTI replies by SWR reveal that the contract for the project was awarded as late as March 2017 and the new deadline has been set for September 2018.

Urban commute expert Sanjeev V. Dyamannanavar said that automatic signalling would increase the carrying capacity of the rail network in the city by at least 50%.

On the Cantonment-Whitefield line, SWR has a project to introduce new signals under the Intermediate Block Signalling Project, which will increase the frequency of trains. “The project will introduce new signals at K.R. Puram and other stations in between, which will increase the frequency of trains being flagged off from Baiyappanahalli,” said Mr. Dyamannanavar.

SWR officials said that the project — tenders are yet to be issued — is part of an MoU between Indian Railways and the State government. The State government is to bear 80% of the cost.

Doubling lines

In August last year, SWR has proposed to the railway ministry doubling and electrification of the Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (48 km) and Baiyappanahalli-Hebbal-Banaswadi-Chennasandra (21.7 km) lines. This will ensure that local trains are not stopped for express trains to pass.

According to SWR official, the proposals are likely to be sanctioned in the upcoming budget.