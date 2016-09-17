The violence that erupted in the city earlier this week over the Cauvery waters has caused ripples all the way into the weekend. A stand-up comedy show, featuring Irish comedian Jason Byrne, which was scheduled for Friday, was called off by the organisers two days prior to the show following disturbances in the city.

The remaining line-up of ‘Jason Byrne is Propped Up’, according to which he will perform in Mumbai and New Delhi, stay unchanged.

An official from AGP World, which is bringing Mr. Byrne to India, said Monday’s violence in Bengaluru had impacted sales of tickets before the show.

“We were hoping to have at least 70 per cent of the hall. We waited it out, but the sales were affected,” he added.