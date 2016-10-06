Students of a private management college at Nagarbhavi have been boycotting classes for a week to protest the “mental harassment” by their principal.

A case has been filed at the Jnana Bharathi police station after the principal allegedly slapped a student last week for failing to pay the fees.

A student of the Kempegowda Institute of Management Studies and Research at Nagarbhavi said the issue had been simmering for several months.

“The principal has never listened to our grievances, and nobody has addressed our concerns. So we decided that the only option left was to lodge a police complaint,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

On Saturday, the students lodged a police complaint against the principal and alleged that she was mentally and physically harassing them. They also alleged that the complaints given to the college management were in vain.

The police said they were inquiring into the matter and had called the principal as well.

“They [the students] put forth issues such as not being able to pay fees and mental torture by the management. If they give us a more specific complaint about the incident, we can register an FIR,” a senior police official said.

A management member of the college said that there would be a meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of action.

Inquiry

K.N. Ninge Gowda, Registrar (Administration), Bangalore University, said the university would inquire into the matter and initiate action if the management was found guilty.

“Under no circumstance should students suffer, and the management should intervene at the earliest so that students’ interests are not affected,” he said.

