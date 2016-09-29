For the benefit of students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes studying in classes 9 and 10 in government high schools, and for students studying in government PU colleges, the Department of Public Instruction will conduct special coaching classes during mid-term holidays, from October 8 to 23.

Classes for PU students — Arts, Commerce and Science — will be held at a nodal college identified in each taluk centre.

In the first phase, English, economics, accountancy, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology subjects will be taught. For high school students, the aim is to conduct classes at 126 centres covering over 30,000 students.

Schools coming under 101 blocks of 17 districts where SC, ST students are large in number have been chosen to train the students, according to a release.