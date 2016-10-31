Stretch between Hebbal and Mehkri Circle is most unnecessary part, they say

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to work on only one section of the flyover has done little to ameliorate criticism from urban planners and traffic experts. Many argue that the stretch between Hebbal and Mehkri Circle, which the BDA has been instructed to work on, is the most unnecessary part of the flyover.

“On the travel to the airport from the city, there are four major bottlenecks – Windsor Manor Underpass, Cauvery Junction, Mehkri Circle and Hebbal flyover. Hebbal flyover needs an immediate fix, yes. But a flyover from Hebbal to Mehkri Circle will leave three other bottlenecks unattended saving no time on travel to airport,” argued traffic expert M.N. Srihari.

At present, there are two small flyovers between Hebbal and Mekhri Circle – one at CBI Junction and the other at Veterinary College, both of which ensure relatively smooth traffic even during peak hours. A steel flyover on this stretch will result in the unnecessary demolition of the existing flyovers. “What is required is a junction improvement programme to address bottlenecks, not an overarching flyover,” said Ashwin Mahesh, part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister on Friday.

Another urban mobility expert, Sanjeev V. Dyamannanavar, argued that the widening of the road near Palace Grounds would provide more relief.

Lack of support

Senior officials with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), too, are leery of the CM’s proposal. Sources said that while work could be started from the Hebbal side as directed by the Chief Minister, it would be difficult to drop the portion from Mehkri Circle to Basaveshwara Circle mid way.

“There are some practical and technical difficulties. If we were to start work from the Hebbal side, the phase II of the project, from Hebbal to Esteem Mall junction, would become Phase I, for which no detailed project report or approval is ready. Also limiting the flyover to Mehkri Circle would not help solve traffic congestion,” said a senior BDA official, who did not want to be named.

More trouble ahead

While BDA officials said that the four-week interim stay by the National Green Tribunal would be utilised to prepare DPR for the extension of the steel flyover from Hebbal to Esteem Mall, experts said that this was more likely to run into trouble with NGT again.

“The drawings clearly show that the piers for the steel flyover in this section are too close to the Hebbal Tank and will be a violation of the 75 metre buffer zone order of the NGT. This is likely to be questioned once DPR is out,” said Mr. Srihari.