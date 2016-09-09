Cities » Bengaluru

BENGALURU, September 9, 2016
Updated: September 9, 2016 19:47 IST

Siddaramaiah appeals PM to convene meeting of CMs to resolve Cauvery issue

  • Special Correspondent
print   ·   T  T  
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Photo.
The Hindu
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Photo.
TOPICS

India

Karnataka


Karnataka

Bangalore

As the bandh was largely peaceful and total in Karnataka on Friday opposing the Supreme Court directive on release of water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a meeting of Chief Minsters of states to resolve the impasse “as unrest in Karnataka will create a serious impact on the economy.”

“I invite attention to a precedent of December 1995 where under similar circumstances of deficit flows the Supreme Court by order dated December 28, 1995, requested the Prime Minister to resolve the issue of implementation of the order of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of implementation of the order of the Supreme Court; which was then duly done to the satisfaction of all parties,” the Chief Minister said in a letter, which was third in less than a month, to Mr Modi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the unrest if continued would not only have a serious impact on the economy of the State particularly IT economy which bring enormous revenue and foreign exchange to the country, but would also impact the livelihood of the common man adversely in the large parts of the State.

The present storage in the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu and the north-east rainfall received in Tamil Nadu would be more than sufficient to meet the requirement of water for the Samba rice crop just being to still to be sown b the farmers in Tamil Nadu, he said.

At all party meeting held on September 6, to elicit the views of political parties, the view of the leaders of the state BJP was that the Supreme Court order should not to be implemented. “However, as constitutional Chief Executive of the State I have taken it upon myself to obey the orders of the Supreme Court and the water are being released as per the order which has created more unrest and disquiet in the State,” the chief minister said.

More In: Bengaluru

Farmers staging 'Jala Satyagraha' in Cauvery, against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, near Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru

Call for mutual appreciation of good deeds by communities

Tsunami drill comes as a surprise

Call for mutual appreciation of good deeds by communities

Registration for cycle race closes today

Tender arecanut ready for export to China

Karnataka

Mandya farmers try to storm KRS reservoir

HC stays criminal case against trustees of Vibgyor school

Good response to bandh in Shivamogga

Hassan city comes to a standstill

BJP Slum Morcha meeting in Mysuru on September 11

Repeat offender killed


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

A disorder which is a higher sense of order: the joys of putting away books

Some months ago, I searched long and hard for a book I knew I had, to check out a quote. I finally gave up, but the quote was still needed.... »