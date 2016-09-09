As the bandh was largely peaceful and total in Karnataka on Friday opposing the Supreme Court directive on release of water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a meeting of Chief Minsters of states to resolve the impasse “as unrest in Karnataka will create a serious impact on the economy.”

“I invite attention to a precedent of December 1995 where under similar circumstances of deficit flows the Supreme Court by order dated December 28, 1995, requested the Prime Minister to resolve the issue of implementation of the order of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of implementation of the order of the Supreme Court; which was then duly done to the satisfaction of all parties,” the Chief Minister said in a letter, which was third in less than a month, to Mr Modi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the unrest if continued would not only have a serious impact on the economy of the State particularly IT economy which bring enormous revenue and foreign exchange to the country, but would also impact the livelihood of the common man adversely in the large parts of the State.

The present storage in the Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu and the north-east rainfall received in Tamil Nadu would be more than sufficient to meet the requirement of water for the Samba rice crop just being to still to be sown b the farmers in Tamil Nadu, he said.

At all party meeting held on September 6, to elicit the views of political parties, the view of the leaders of the state BJP was that the Supreme Court order should not to be implemented. “However, as constitutional Chief Executive of the State I have taken it upon myself to obey the orders of the Supreme Court and the water are being released as per the order which has created more unrest and disquiet in the State,” the chief minister said.