State police personnel, who come to the city on official duty, will soon be provided boarding facility with the State government approving the construction of a Rs. 15-crore multi-storeyed building at Anand Rao Circle.

Addressing police personnel during commemoration day on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government was committed to taking care of the families of police personnel who work round the clock to ensure law and order.

Education facilities

With police not being able to spend time with their families, the government had decided to provide quality education to their children and started schools offering Central syllabus across the State, he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah also assured regular medical check-ups for police personnel.

Counselling

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government was planning to have counsellors for police personnel at the district level.