Tuesday morning lay bare the detritus of Monday’s violence. The police began the arduous task of clearing the debris of numerous charred vehicles left along the way.

But, it was not an easy task towing away the smouldering remains. In Nayandahalli, the police shifted five vehicles that had been torched on Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road on Monday. With only the chassis remaining, the wheels reduced to a rim, and the spine collapsed on the road, the police faced the challenge of moving the vehicles without them disintegrating into bits or damaging the road. Moreover, fire officials continued putting out the last vestiges of the fires in these trucks.

While the police have cleared the torched vehicles on main roads, it will take time to clear those strewn around bylanes, said R. Hitendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).