With sewage being ineffectively treated in the severely-polluted Vrishabhavati valley, the KSPCB has directed BWSSB to draw up a plan to clean the valley.

Currently, BWSSB’s 180-Million Litre per Day Sewage Treatment Plant is working below capacity due to ‘lack of sewage’. Hence, it was decided to pump raw sewage from other canals into the STP, said the KSPCB after a recent meeting with the BWSSB and Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA).

The Board has offered to bear the costs – or take up the responsibility of raising funds – for the project.

KSPCB Chairperson Lakshman said the treated water will be reused in industrial areas as well as to fill up lakes in Ramanagara

Apart from this, the Board will collate data on sources of pollution in the valley and prepare a report on the sewage discharge by industries in the area.