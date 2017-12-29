Civic bodies told to mechanise cleaning process

more-in

All urban local bodies, including BBMP, have been instructed to mechanise the entire process of cleaning and waste management using sucking machines and other equipment.

The instructions were given to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha.

The equipment would be given to organisations of safai karmacharis at subsidised rates. Employment opportunities for safai karmacharis would be created through the user fee contribution method.

It was decided to implement minimum wages provision for safai karmacharis/ loader/ drivers. Other monetary/ social security benefits, such as PF and ESI, would also be extended to them.

As per section 12 of Manual Scavenging Prohibition Act 2013, the identification and rehabilitation of manual scavengers is a continuous process, said a note issued by the government.

It was decided to provide adequate supply of protective gear required by safai karmacharis. The Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Department was requested to direct all local bodies to provide these safety equipment without fail.

The Urban Development Department has been asked to change the present ratio of one safai karmachari for 700 people. It was decided to bring safai karmacharis under the ambit of Universal Health Scheme.