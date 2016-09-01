Though the BBMP claims that each pourakarmika is given a safety gear set, those working under contract claim to have never seen such gears.

While the voice to put an end to Bengaluru’s garbage menace grows louder, pourakarmikas cry for better facilities and improved working conditions.

“No amount of washing our hands with soap and water drives the smell away completely,” said Lakshmi (name changed), a pourakarmika working on contract with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the Dasarahalli zone. Ms. Lakshmi (41) has been working as a waste manager for over two decades. What has changed? “Our work was easier then. But the population has increased manifold, and with it, the quantum of garbage,” she said.

Having been engaged in handling garbage for most of her professional life, she moved on to cleaning the city’s roads recently. But life has not gotten any easier.

“No one segregates waste at home. We get it in a heap, and segregate it ourselves. Only we know how difficult it is to do this. There are all kinds of things that we touch. Sometimes glass pieces pierce our hands. About three months ago, they gave us cloth gloves after we complained of getting hurt while clearing weeds. But these are of no use while cleaning or segregating garbage” said Ms. Lakshmi, sounding helpless.

She and several of her colleagues – the city’s waste handlers – work with the bare minimum. Though the BBMP claims that each pourakarmika is given a safety gear set, those working under contract claim to have never seen such gears. Allergies and skin infections are not new to them. They continue to work under gruelling routines which begin with an attendance check at 6 a.m. and end well after 2 p.m., and with meagre pay checks at the end of it all.

“As we start early from home, we have no time to eat or cook. We eat breakfast at some hotel, spending our own money. Even if we want to wash our hands, we have to ask someone or use the hotel. And we have to wait till we reach home to use a toilet, unless we have access to a public toilet,” said another pourakarmika Savithri (name changed).

Though the total number of pourakarmikas in the city is said to be over 20,000, their voices are far from heard. For example, one of them pointed out to a small demand they had made: of longer brooms to clean the roads because the regular ones cause back pain. This has remained unfulfilled. Even basic gear, such as gloves, face masks, soaps and protective footwear (mandated by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, as well as the Karnataka Municipality Corporation Act, 1980) appear only when the contractors sense an inspection by BBMP officials, the pourakarmikas said.

Possible solution:

‘Step up infrastructure to address issue’

Civic experts call for the need to have minimum specifications for infrastructure for collection of waste. “There are often no bins in the currently-used push-carts for collecting garbage or street waste. The pourakarmika has to suffer the stink and often handle the garbage manually with such infrastructure. It must be specified in the tender that the pourakarmikas shall collect only street waste and autos shall collect household waste,” said Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee, CIVIC Bangalore.

She also added that the infrastructure specified should consist of push-carts, tricycles or trolleys with lidded containers for pourakarmikas to collect only street waste.

Readers’ Mail:

“Most people are not segregating waste. As a result, the person who collects the garbage is being forced to do it,” says

Vijaykranti Vibhuti, Banshankari III Stage

“Proper collection and disposal of garbage should be enforced as citizens are paying Swachh Bharat cess. Those coming to collect garbage from homes should be provided with necessary safety gears, like gloves,” Biju E. Punnoose

“Pourakarmikas should be given special gloves and a special uniform. Also, the BBMP office should have special bathing rooms for pourakarmikas to clean themselves after work,” G. Srinivas, Balaji Layout, Malathalli.

tweets

* It’s a shame that contract system in garbage collection is not abolished. BBMP must have permanent civic workers.

@ KESHAV_SANJEEVI

* Nallurahalli provided pourakarmikas with gloves in a recent war on garbage

@utkar7h