Actor Prakash Belavadi, architect Naresh Narasimhan, businessperson Priya Chetty Rajagopal, Namma Bengaluru Foundation CEO Sridhar Pabbisetty and others after a press conference on the steel flyover on Friday.— Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

In order to intensify the protest against the proposed project, the Citizens Against Steel Flyover (CASFo) has invited residents to join a human chain along the length of the proposed project on Sunday.

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, one of the people leading the agitation, urged citizens to come out in large numbers at four different points: Chalukya Circle, near the BDA office, Cauvery theatre junction and Mehkri Circle. According to CASFo, 16 MLAs and two MPs have announced that they would not endorse the flyover.

The group has also invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and City Development Minister K.J. George to “align with people’s causes and participate in the human chain”.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Naresh Narasimhan, who is part of CASFo, appealed to L&T and STUP Consultants to withdraw from the project. “They need to maintain some of amount of ethical standards and understand the sentiment of the people,” he said.

There has been no response to RTI queries or public consultation. It has superceded the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee as well. There is no explaination for the cost escalation

— Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO of NammaBengaluru Foundation

Such a huge project needs to be debated in the State legislature. There has been no application of mind and there is a poverty of imagination as far as the State government is concerned

— Naresh Narasimhan, architect

The Congress manifesto before the BBMP elections had a slew of measures and ideas for the city but the steel flyover was not on the agenda. How did they come up with this idea all of a sudden?

— Prakash Belvadi, theatre person