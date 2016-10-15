Numerous citizens of Kaikondrahalli – which has remained one of the most prominent citizen lake initiatives – turned up at the HSR Layout Police Station on Saturday demanding the filing of a criminal case against a private landowner who is letting raw sewage into the lake.

The anger stemmed from the inability of the police to take their previous complaints. On September 24, residents and the BBMP Lake Engineers had approached the police after the landowner had assaulted BBMP workers employed to block the sewage entry into lakes. The complaint filed then states that three workers were injured and treated in a nearby hospital, while the landowner and his associates broke the bund and continued letting sewage and plastic waste into the lake.

The HSR Layout police, however, did not file an FIR, even as sewage continued to flow unabated into the lake that had been meticulously restored around 5 years ago. On Saturday, residents gathered at the station demanding an FIR be filed against the landowner for injuring BBMP workers and causing damage to government property.

Though discussions were heated, the cops still refused to file an FIR, and instead said they would visit the lake later on Saturday and then decide based on that.