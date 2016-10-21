Volunteers of Citizens for Bengaluru seeking opinions of common people on the steel flyover project on Thursday morning at C.V. Raman Nagar.

Aim to counter allegations that opposition to project is a social media phenomenon

On Thursday, while the BDA board moved towards issuing a work order for the proposed steel flyover on Ballari Road, volunteers of Citizens for Bengaluru launched an on-ground campaign to collect citizens’ opinion on the project.

Armed with a ballot-like box and forms, hundreds of volunteers spread out across the city, approaching citizens in parks, shops and other public spaces, speaking to them regarding the steel flyover project and asking them to record their opinion with their names and contact numbers on a form. “Some people seem to be dismissing even the outpouring on the city's streets as a social media phenomenon. This will be an on-ground outreach to record citizens’ voices,” said Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru.

The campaign will continue till Sunday when the forum is organising an expert consultation meet at Rotary Hall, Lavelle Road. “The consultation meet will see experts from across various fields, citizens and other stake holders discussing the ill effects of the steel flyover and alternatives,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Citizens for Bengaluru is also planning to move the National Green Tribunal questioning the felling of 812 trees and the impact of using steel on the temperatures in the area. Sunday's meeting will be video recorded and documented, and made a part of the petition to the NGT.