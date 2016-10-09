A number of citizen volunteers are angry and complain that such brazen tactics of intimidation are only increasing by the day. While the Indiranagar story saw an outpouring of support for Sneha Nandihal against the intimidating tactics online, activists feel it is not a one-off incident any more.

It comes close on the heels of another activist, Madhuri Subbarao, questioning the encroachment of wetlands in Doddabommasandra lake, being reportedly abused and threatened by the local councillor’s husband in September last week. Ms. Subbarao said most councillors were bulldozing through decisions and were unused to being questioned, especially if they are woman. It also comes days after the local councillor of ward 122 allegedly got a Dry Waste Collection Centre run by a NGO, demolished without notice.

Meeting held

Several volunteers working in the garbage sector held a solidarity meeting on Saturday at Indiranagar and condemned the incident.

N.S. Ramakanth, member, SWM Expert Committee, BBMP, and one of the senior volunteer activists working in the waste sector, said, “There are many volunteers who work tirelessly, sacrificing their family time. Sneha Nandihal is one such volunteer. The system has got back at her ruthlessly. If such tactics continue, it will be tough to get people to participate in governance. This will only sabotage the city’s growth trajectory,” he lamented.

‘Backlash expected’

However, N.S. Mukunda, founder, Citizens’ Action Forum, said citizen activism, through Residents Welfare Associations, had begun to trigger a backlash from the system which was “natural and expected”. He believes this phase could continue for another two or three years.