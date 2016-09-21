Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing into the II PU question paper leak case have sought help from the public to trace the accused Narayan, who is on the run.

According to the investigators, the industrialist allegedly bought a question paper from the prime accused Kiran alias Kumaraswamy.

He also allegedly arranged a coaching session at his house to help his son score high marks.

CID investigators have said that the people can pass on information to 080-22094498. They have promised to keep the identity of the informant a secret.