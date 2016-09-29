Over six months after the probe started, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials filed a charge sheet against 18 persons accused of leaking the II PU question papers.

The papers were leaked a few days before the scheduled examinations in March.

5,000-page charge sheet

A 5,000-page charge sheet was submitted to the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, which is also the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) special court.

The CID officials stated that apart from the chemistry question papers (which were leaked during the original scheduled date as well as the rescheduled date), all six papers in the examinations were leaked by the accused using a similar modus operandi .

The charge sheet has also mentioned over 300 witnesses, including students, who are believed to have been beneficiaries of the leak.

According to the CID officials, Kumaraswamy alias Kiran, Shivakumaraiah, Eeramallappa, Santosh Parashuram Agasimani, Muralidhar, Manjunath N., Thimmegowda, Nagendra, Anil Kumar, U.R. Narayana, Oalaraju, Anil Kumar B., Ranganath, Rudrappa, Gangabharaiah, Sujay Arya, Sateesha, and D.C. Santosh, have been booked under various section of the KCOCA, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Karnataka Education Act.

On the run

Some of the accused are still on the run. Investigations revealed that the question papers were leaked from the Hangal sub-treasury in Haveri district on the behest of the kingpin of the racket, Shivakumaraiah and his nephew Kumaraswamy through Hangal sub-treasury second division assistant Santosh Parashuram Agasimani.

The police said Agasimani had the strongroom keys where the question papers had been stored. He let Kumaraswamy in.

Kumaraswamy cut open the question paper packets and took out a copy of each of the six subjects. He then took pictures of the question papers on his phone and later inserted them back into the packets.

The three sold papers ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 25,000 depending upon the subject.