Bengaluru

Children’s hospital told to treat an adult

HC direction came on petition by father of patient

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the city-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) to immediately admit and a treat an adult, who is suffering from a rare disease called ‘Pompe’ (Glycogen storage disease type II), as the hospital has the facility to treat such a disease though it is meant for treating children.

Justice A.S. Bopanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Satyanarayana Reddy of Chikkaballapur district seeking treatment for his son Raghavendra, 25. The court directed the IGICH not to raise an objection on the age of the petitioner’s son and commence treatment immediately on production of the court’s order.

