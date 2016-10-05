#WhatsYourIssue

Schoolchildren waiting to cross the road at N R Square, in Bengaluru on October 04, 2016. Pollution in city becoming cause for respiratory illnesses especially among children. Due to the high altitude and presence of flowering trees and thereby pollen, many report an increase in allergies and respiratory illnesses when they move to the city. However, pulmonologists say this number has risen sharply over the years due to increasing air pollution. .

Doctors say number of such children has risen sharply over the years owing to increasing air pollution

Forty-five-year old Rajesh S., a software professional who resides in BTM Layout, would rather have his son play video games than go out to play cricket. He says that the rising air pollution levels in the city are a cause for concern and has his son has ended up having chronic cough. He says his son sometimes coughs all night.

Doctors say the rising air pollution levels in the city has seen patients visiting hospitals with various respiratory illnesses. Pulmonologists in the city say that the most vulnerable ones are children, and many parents are restricting their outdoor activities owing to the pollution levels.

H. Paramesh, paediatric pulmonologist and chairman of the Lakeside Centre for Health Promotion, said an analysis revealed that the number of children referred to him with chronic cough for more than two weeks had increased from 8 per cent in 1999 to 21 per cent in 2016.

“The high levels of air pollution in the city is not only trigging cough, wheezing and other illnesses but is so leading to changes in genetic pattern which is also making people susceptible to these illnesses,” he said.

The disturbance in sleep often, doctors point out, not only leads to physiological illnesses but also causes psychological problems which lead to decline in academic performance of children.

As per the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board data, respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) across the city, which on an average was 102 microgram per cubic metre in 2013-14 shot up to 117 microgram per cubic metre for in 2015-16. While the permissible limit for RSPM is 60 microgram per cubic metre, four out of 13 locations in the city recorded RSPM of more than double the limit for 2015-16. The air quality monitoring station at ITPL recorded RSPM of an average 189microgram per cubic metre for 2015-16.

‘Increase consumption of antioxidants’

With the city seeing an increase in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses, doctors say that increasing consumption of antioxidants could minimise the impact of the rising pollution levels.

They say that increasing consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, ghee, butter, and curd would help in developing immunity against these illnesses. Vivek Anand, pulmonologist at a private hospital in the city, said that pollution aggravates underlying respiratory conditions and allergies. He said that adopting measures such as wearing masks and avoiding places prone to pollution were simple steps that can be taken to reduce the impact of pollution on health.

Experts point out that restricting vehicular movement in the city’s lung spaces dramatically improves the air quality levels. For instance, a study by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board found that the RSPM levels at the Cubbon Park reduced by 55 per cent on Sundays when vehicles were banned compared with weekdays when vehicles were present.

Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park, said they had seen a steep rise in the number of visitors to the park on Sundays after they banned vehicles in the park.

Expert speak

S. Shanthappa, member-secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board

As air pollution has a drastic impact on health and leads to conditions such as asthma and lung problems, we have directed departments to reduce pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide so that the quality of air improves.

Citizens quote

Manoj Bogase, businessman:

The pollution levels are so high in the city that I have switched to indoor exercises as early morning mist and pollution causes respiratory problems.

Ranjitha Prashanth, employee of a private company:

There is a need for the traffic police to be more stringent and ensure that vehicles that have not complied with emission tests are heavily penalised.

Reader’s mail

The government should take steps to promote public transport and car pooling, and create cycle paths and unrestricted walkways. This would ensure pollution levels go down. Also, more lung spaces should be created in the city, where people can breath clean air.

– Srinivas

There is a need to improve public transport so that people stop using their own vehicles. This will drastically improve the air pollution levels.

– Rakesh S.