Delegation claims he is open to review of steel flyover project

The three-member delegation that met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday night said that while he promised to consider a comprehensive plan to make a modal shift of Bengaluru's traffic from private transport towards mass public transit and walkability, he is open to review of the steel flyover as well. “The Chief Minister promised to look at increased spending towards public transport with a metro link to the international airport, alternative access routes to the airport, significant addition to the existing fleet of BMTC buses and increase walkability,” a statement by Citizens for Bengaluru claimed. To the request that he drop the steel flyover project, he promised to start work from the Hebbal end and review it when it reached Mehkri Circle.

Citizens for Bengaluru said that they would continue to insist that the entire project be dropped.

In another significant move, the delegation claimed that, on their request, the Chief Minister instructed BDA officials to share details of not only the flyover project but the entire CDP Master Plan 2031 for Bengaluru, which is under preparation.

The delegation comprised theatre personality Prakash Belawadi, architect Naresh Narasimhan and urbanist Ashwin Mahesh of Citizens for Bengaluru.

